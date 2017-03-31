Yarış Otomobili Sürüş Simülasyonunda Akış Deneyimi, Kişilik, Duygusal Zeka ve Performans Arasındaki İlişki
Özet
Amaç: Bu çalışmanın başlıca amacı; akış deneyimi, kişilik, duygusal zeka ve yarış otomobili sürüş simülasyonundaki performans arasındaki ilişkiyi incelemektir. Çalışmanın bir diğer amacı ise akış deneyiminin, kişilik ve duygusal zeka ile birlikte yarış otomobili sürüş simülasyonundaki performansı öngörüp öngeremeyeceğini araştırmaktır.
Gereç ve Yöntemler: Araştırmaya yarış otomobili sürüş simülasyonu konusunda en az iki yıl deneyime sahip 30 erkek katılmıştır. Katılımcılar zamana karşı 2x3 turluk sürüş simulasyonunda en iyi tur zamanını yapmayı denemişlerdir. Sürüş simülasyonu için Play Station 3 oyun konsolu, Logitech G27 direksiyon ve pedal seti, Gran Turismo 5 yarış otomobili simülasyon programı ve LG 102 cm HD TV kullanılmıştır.
Bulgular: Sonuçlar sürüş simülasyonundaki performans ile akış deneyimi alt boyutlarından amaca ulaşma deneyimi arasında güçlü bir ilişkiyi göstermiştir. Kişilik ve duygusal zekanın çeşitli kombinasyonları bazı akış boyutlarını anlamlı olarak öngörebilmiştir.
Sonuç: Bu çalışmadan elde edilen sonuçlar akış deneyiminin sürüş performansını kolaylaştırabileceğine işaret etmiştir. Buna ek olarak, bazı kişilik ve duygusal zeka boyutlarının akış deneyimine yatkınlık sağlayabileceği de araştırma sonuçlarında ortaya çıkmıştır.Anahtar Kelimeler: Akış deneyimi; kişilik; duygusal zeka; yarış simülasyonu
Anahtar Kelimeler
Tam Metin:TAM METİN / FULL TEXT (English)
Referanslar
