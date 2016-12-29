Farklı Türlerde Sözel Cesaretlendirme Uygulamalarının Wingate Anaerobik Test Performansına Etkisi
Özet
Wingate Anaerobik Testi (WAT), otuz saniye boyunca sporcunun vücut ağırlığının %10’una göre hesaplanan bir dirence karşı maksimal eforla pedal çevirmesine dayanır. WAT ve benzeri maksimal yüklenmeli testlerde, sporcunun yorgunluğa dayanma direncini arttırmak için sözel cesaretlendirme (SC) uygulamaları protokol esası olarak kabul edilir. Ancak literatürde farklı esaslarla uygulanan sözel cesaretlendirme tekniklerinin WAT performansına olan etkileri çalışılmamıştı. Bu çalışmanın amacı farklı SC uygulama türlerinin WAT performansına etkilerini araştırmaktı. Çalışmaya 8 antrene erkek sporcu katıldı (ZG: 15,9 ± 0,9 W.kg-1). Farklı pedallama tekniklerinin uygulandığı, kısa süreli inersi volanı yüklemeleri ve kefede yük varken sprintler içeren alışma çalışmalarının ardından, gönüllülerin 30-s uygulamayı pratik edebilmeleri için tek bir WAT seansı yapıldı. Bu seanstan sonra araştırma gurubu çaprazlanarak, farklı günlerde sırasıyla sadece olumlu ifadelerin kullanıldığı Pozitif Sözel Cesaretlendirme, sadece olumsuz ifadeler barındıran Negatif Sözel Cesaretlendirme, geleneksel Standart Sözel Cesaretlendirme ve hiçbir geri bildirim ve ses barındırmayan Sessiz WAT uygulamaları yaptırıldı. Elde edilen veriler arasındaki farkların anlamlılık düzeyleri ilişkili guruplarda parametrik dağılım göstermeyen örneklem için uygun Friedman İki Yönlü Anova testi testi kullanılarak değerlendirildi. Çalışmanın bulgularına göre, gruplar arasında istatistiksel anlamlı farklılıklar saptanamadı (p≤0.05). Bu çalışmayla, WAT seanslarında kullanılan SC türlerinin test sonuçlarına etkisinin öngörülen şekilde gerçekleşmediği görülmektedir. Sonuç olarak sözel cesaretlendirme WAT protokolünde önemli bir yere sahiptir. Ancak verilecek cesaretlendirme yapılarının deneğin adaptasyonu ile doğrudan ilgisi olabilir.
Anahtar Kelimeler
Referanslar
